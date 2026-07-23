Doug Already Bought It

Somewhere in the back half of our Noble Plains roundtable, Doug tipped his hand. He wasn’t asking whether to buy the stock. He’d already bought it — twice, in the last two private placements — and spent his time on the call explaining why, then asking Drew Zimmerman to confirm the one number that matters to him.

“With the tiny market cap that you have,” Doug said, “if you just keep developing it and the future drilling... I can see good reasons why the stock could easily go 10 for one, all things considered. Do you think that’s reasonable?”

That question is the whole essay. Noble Plains is a near-perfect specimen of what Doug has bought his entire career — and the roundtable showed both how his framework works and where it can hurt you.

The Casey checklist, quietly ticked

Doug likes a very particular kind of setup, and he told us which boxes this one checks. “You guys aren’t just a microcap,” he said. “You guys are a nano cap, and I think that’s wonderful.” Then the ground: “your brownfields, which I also like.” Then the sector: “I’m a huge fan of uranium.” Then the price: nine cents a share, an eight-million-dollar company. “To me, this is a pretty ideal speculation.”

That’s the four legs of a Casey bet. A nano-cap, so small a little good news moves it several-fold. Brownfield ground, drilled and in places mined decades ago, so you’re not gambling on whether the uranium exists — only on converting what’s known into a formal resource. A sector he thinks is early in a bull market. And a price low enough that being wrong costs a rounding error.

He isn’t looking for a company that will definitely work. He wants one where, if it works, the payoff is ten-to-one, and being wrong costs little enough that he can afford to be wrong most of the time. Ed Bugos said it from the other side: “It’s an eight-million-dollar company and I don’t know if there’s any downside to it.”

Everyone agreed on the price

Here’s what stood out. Not one panelist questioned the valuation — skeptics included, they all took the price as cheap. Where their reads diverged was on the rock: whether Noble Plains can actually deliver the pounds.

EB Tucker: “Seven million Canadian market cap... that’s where you wanna buy it. You don’t wanna buy it for seventy million, you wanna buy it for seven.” Brent Cook, the hardest technical critic in the room: “The price is right, but I’m gonna watch it.” Even Lobo Tigre, who gave it a thumbs-down for his subscribers, opened with the structure: “This is now a clean start for anybody new to the story.”

When the skeptics in the room converge on “the price is right” and then spend the rest of the hour on the geology, you’re looking at a Casey setup. Valuation isn’t the risk. Delivery is. And that’s the trade Doug wants — valuation risk you can’t drill your way out of, but delivery risk you can.

The gap that makes the math work

The number Doug and Drew kept circling is the value per pound in the ground. Noble Plains has an independently certified resource — the kind an outside engineer signs off on, not a company guess — of 6.36 million pounds at Duck Creek, with more than four-fifths of it in the higher-confidence category. Against a market cap of eight or nine million dollars, that’s a little over a dollar per certified pound.

Earlier this year, Drew pointed out, the two producers next door — UR Energy and UEC — traded between thirty-five and forty dollars per certified pound. So Noble Plains is priced at roughly a thirtieth of what the neighbors fetch, for pounds an engineer has already signed off on.

That spread is the asymmetry — and it doesn’t need Noble Plains to become a producer to close, only for the market to stop pricing it as if the pounds aren’t there. Drew’s own line said it best: “I just hope we don’t get taken out before we get to value more of that path ourselves.” When the CEO’s stated fear is a bigger fish buying him too cheap, too soon, you’re hearing the same math Doug is doing.

What they’ve actually built

The strategy is simple and, so far, repeatable. Buy old ground where a major already proved the uranium is there. Take the decades-old paper drill records nobody digitized, convert them into a modern resource, expand it with a small targeted program. Don’t explore. Don’t gamble on discovery. Piggyback on work Kerr-McGee and others paid for in the 1970s.

They ran that play at Duck Creek and it worked — a 5.4-million-pound target became a certified 6.36 million, beating expectations on grade. Then they staked 140 more claims up the same trend, and now control over five miles of it. Paul Cowley thinks it’s a 12-million-pound animal before you even test the deeper Fort Union below, where Cameco and UEC hold 56 million pounds in the same rock.

Now they’re running the identical play at Shirley Central, next door to UR Energy’s brand-new mine. They bought 1,211 historic drill holes from UR — six million dollars of drilling they’d have had to redo — and UR took a 6 percent stake in the deal and signed a letter of intent to potentially process Noble’s ore through its plant next door. A confirmation drill program is weeks away, and Drew confirmed it’s paid for out of existing cash, which matters when you’re this small.

The bear case, straight

Lobo Tigre made the sharpest cut: what they’ve drilled so far is “too small and too low grade to matter” unless they make a real discovery at depth. The whole thesis quietly leans on the Fort Union — the untested deeper target — becoming something, because the shallow pounds alone don’t make a company. Brent Cook noted they’ve put just three holes into that deep zone and hit unoxidized rock, meaning they haven’t yet found the boundary where uranium concentrates. That’s the ballgame, and it isn’t proven.

Lobo also asked the question every skeptic asks: if this ground were that good, why did the majors let it go? The answer — a private landowner who waited them out, plus Paul’s relationships — is plausible, but it’s a story. And he warned against leaning on the “our neighbor will process for us” pitch, because a well-loved uranium developer got that exact rug pulled by UEC not long ago. Doing the play once at Duck Creek doesn’t prove it again at Shirley — different ground, different data, different people who logged it.

Then there’s the paper. Thirty million warrants — rights to buy stock at ten to fifteen cents — hang over the shares as future selling that has to be absorbed. And the company’s own history is a serial pivot: gold in Burkina Faso, lithium brines in Alberta, now uranium in Wyoming. Dominic Frisby noted it cuts both ways — faddish, chasing whatever’s hot, but also management that kills dead ideas instead of running a lifestyle company. Half the share count belongs to people who bought a different company years ago and may dump it the moment it has a bid.

How to hold a thing like this

None of that disqualifies it. It sizes it.

This is a speculation, not an investment, and the two get held differently. You don’t put core money in a nine-cent nano-cap that needs a deep target to hit. You buy it the way Doug buys it — small, early, while it’s cheap and mostly hated, before the drill results that would re-rate it. EB Tucker put the timing plainly: “For something like this, the time is before they do something. Once this thing is bigger, it starts to have all other kinds of considerations.”

The entry is the edge. At a dollar a pound against neighbors at thirty-five, you’re paid to wait, and the Shirley confirmation program plus the Duck Creek geophysics are near-term catalysts that cost almost nothing. If the Fort Union hits, the ten-to-one Doug asked about is arithmetic, not fantasy. If it doesn’t, you’ve risked lottery-ticket money on a lottery ticket, which is what it is.

One more tell: Drew has real skin in it. He wrote a fifty-thousand-dollar check into all three financings since he arrived, and bought more in the open market above where it trades now. That doesn’t improve the rock. But the man asking you to speculate is doing it alongside you, at a worse price than you can get today.

Doug already bought it. The question he left on the table — is ten-to-one reasonable — isn’t really about Noble Plains. It’s about whether you understand what kind of bet this is. Get that right, and the price takes care of the rest.

If your company would like the opportunity to be featured in a Doug Casey’s Experts Roundtable session, click here to speak with a member of our team.

Disclaimer: The company has paid a fee for the opportunity to sit in the ‘hot seat’ and present their story to our panel of experts; however, the opinions, analysis, and verdicts expressed by the expert panel are entirely their own, independent, and unfiltered. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in junior mining stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.