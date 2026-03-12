StrikePoint Gold: A Tiny Nevada Explorer With Real Re-Rating Potential

There are a lot of junior gold stories that sound good on paper.

A big land package. A few nice historical holes. A management team with a slide deck full of potential. And then, nothing.

StrikePoint Gold looks different.

That was the takeaway from our latest Experts Roundtable, where Mike Allen walked our panel through the company’s Hercules gold project in Nevada, its new drill program, and the case for why 2026 could be a genuinely important year for the company.

This is still an early-stage story. It is not a finished mine. It is not a proven economic deposit. But it is exactly the kind of setup that gets interesting in a strong gold market: a small company, a modest valuation, a real catalyst path, and a project in Nevada that appears to be getting derisked in real time.

That combination is what caught people’s attention.

StrikePoint’s Hercules project sits in Nevada’s Walker Lane trend, where activity has picked up and where recent M&A has reminded the market that good Nevada ounces still matter. In the attached company deck, StrikePoint outlines a conceptual exploration target at Hercules of 40.3 million to 65.5 million tonnes grading 0.48 to 0.63 g/t gold, with drilling underway to support a maiden resource estimate expected in Q3 2026. The deck also highlights recent drilling, including 117.35 meters of 0.47 g/t gold at Cliffs and 10.67 meters of 1.17 g/t gold plus 18.13 g/t silver at Hercules, alongside a broader 2026 plan built around drilling, results, and a resource update.

That matters because this is not a blue-sky concept with no path forward. The company has a defined objective for this year: drill, convert the model into something more tangible, and try to force the market to revalue the story.

Mike Allen’s core pitch was simple. StrikePoint believes a new structural interpretation has turned Hercules from a frustrating, inconsistent target into a much more predictable system. In his telling, that change in understanding is what improved the hit rate and what gives management confidence that the company can deliver a maiden resource and, potentially, a meaningful re-rating.

What stood out to me was not just the presentation. It was how the panel reacted after pushing on the weak spots.

And they did push.

Brent Cook and Lobo Tigre asked the hard geology questions. Ed Bugos pressed on whether there’s really enough here to justify the enthusiasm. Mickey Fulp drilled into the financing overhang and the warrant structure. That’s exactly what you want in a session like this. Not cheerleading. Pressure-testing.

Even with that skepticism, several panelists still came away seeing real upside.

Doug Casey put it plainly: “I’m favorably inclined towards the whole story.” He also said the company looked “kind of cheap actually.”

That’s not a trivial comment coming from Doug. He has seen a mountain of junior mining stories over the years, and he knows the difference between a fantasy and a speculation with the right ingredients. His view was that the low market cap, the cash on hand, and the current drill program give StrikePoint a setup that is at least worthy of attention.

Brien Lundin made another important point. He said of Mike Allen: “He’s been a straight shooter with me before and it’s worked out very well.” That kind of endorsement matters. In this business, management credibility is not a side issue. It is the issue. Brien also said that if the next round of drill results comes back well, “this thing will be trading for double pretty quick.”

That captures the real appeal here.

This is not necessarily a story you buy because you are certain what the mine looks like ten years from now. It is a story you watch because the valuation is still small enough that a successful drill campaign and maiden resource could move the stock sharply.

That was also the essence of what several panelists were getting at after the formal presentation ended. The geologists raised legitimate questions about geometry, strip ratio, and whether the deposit ultimately works as an economic mining operation. Those are real issues. They are not trivial. But from a market standpoint, the consensus was more constructive than destructive.

EB Tucker put it in trader’s terms. His view was that the stock has room to move simply because it remains obscure, the market cap is small, and the story has not yet been fully recognized. That’s a different lens than a mining engineer’s, but in junior resource markets it often matters just as much.

And there is another point worth emphasizing.

StrikePoint is not betting everything on one talking point. Hercules is the lead story, yes. But the company also controls additional ground on the southern part of the property, including the Como District, recently acquired from Newmont, plus other targets like Pony Meadows and Sirens. The deck notes historic high-grade surface samples and past-producing areas that give the broader land package more optionality than the market may currently be giving it credit for.

On top of that, the company still has Willoughby in British Columbia, which came up repeatedly during the panel discussion. That is not the focus today, and management is clearly positioning StrikePoint as a Nevada-centered gold story. But the fact that multiple panelists independently brought it up tells you something: there may be more embedded optionality in this company than the headline market cap suggests.

A maiden resource still has to be delivered. The drilling still has to validate the model. The market still has to decide how much it wants to pay for those ounces. And yes, the warrant overhang is real. These are the facts.

But if you want to understand why junior mining remains so compelling in a strong gold tape, StrikePoint is a pretty good example. It is small enough to matter. Active enough to have catalysts. Cheap enough to attract attention. And credible enough that serious people are interested.

That’s why this Roundtable was worth doing.

The company is not being pitched here as a certainty. It is being pitched as something arguably better at this stage: a live speculation with multiple ways to win if management executes.

Doug liked the setup. Brien liked the management. The traders liked the chart. Even the skeptics acknowledged there is enough here to keep watching.

That is usually where the best junior stories begin.

Disclaimer: The company has paid a fee for the opportunity to sit in the ‘hot seat’ and present their story to our panel of experts; however, the opinions, analysis, and verdicts expressed by the expert panel are entirely their own, independent, and unfiltered. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in junior mining stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.