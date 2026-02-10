Teck Significantly Increases Their Investment in Intrepid Metals Corp. | Experts Roundtable

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4Teck Significantly Increases Their Investment in Intrepid Metals Corp. | Experts RoundtableJohn MartinFeb 10, 20264ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksDoug Casey's Experts RoundtableSubscribeAuthorsJohn MartinRecent PostsThis one’s been quietly crushing it… and somehow wasn't on our radarFeb 27 • Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing, E.B. Tucker, Brien Lundin, Byron King, The Macro King, Doug Casey, Edmond Bugos, and Metals and MinersBlue Moon Metals Positioning to Become Critical Metals Powerhouse | Experts RoundtableFeb 16 • John MartinAmerican Pacific Mining Finds New Copper-Gold Targets at Madison | Experts RoundtableFeb 6 • John MartinAres Strategic Mining Expedites Production Plan Ahead of DoD Contract | Experts RoundtableFeb 5 • John MartinMidnight Sun Mining Drills 1.36% Copper Over 6m in 3.6km Dumbwa System | Experts RoundtableFeb 5 • John MartinThe $8M Copper Speculation With a “Priceless” Roundtable DebateJan 26 • Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing, Doug Casey, Lau Vegys, E.B. Tucker, Dominic Frisby, and Byron KingAres Strategic Mining: The only permitted mine in the US for a “critical mineral” the Pentagon must haveJan 21 • Matt Smith @ Crisis Investing, Byron King, E.B. Tucker, Lau Vegys, Doug Casey, The Macro King, Metals and Miners, Dominic Frisby, and Brien Lundin