Ares Strategic Mining: The only permitted mine in the US for a “critical mineral” the Pentagon must have

Most investors can tell you what uranium is. Or copper. Or lithium.

But fluorspar?

Well, the DoD knows what it is and just awarded a $169M contract to this little known company to secure this critical mineral.

That’s what makes this Experts Roundtable worth watching.

James Walker (CEO of Ares Strategic Mining) walks us through why fluorspar sits quietly inside a surprising number of “non-negotiable” industries—steel, chemicals, refrigeration, lithium-ion batteries, and even the nuclear fuel chain.

And then comes the thing that changes the whole framing:

Ares has a five-year contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to supply acid-grade fluorspar.

That doesn’t mean it’s risk-free. It does mean this isn’t the usual “someday” junior mining story. It’s a “can they turn this into revenue and scale it?” story—with a real customer, real urgency, and a real timeline.

What James lays out (in plain English)

Why fluorspar matters now (and why the U.S. wound up dependent on imports)

Where Ares is in the buildout: mine work + plant installation + commissioning

What “first revenue” looks like and what has to happen next

How they think about product mix: metallurgical-grade early , then acid-grade once flotation is running

Key timing: he targets having the plant turned on by the end of February

Why this isn’t just a pitch

Our panel does what they always do: they pressure-test the story.

You’ll hear the right questions:

What the economics look like per ton, and how pricing works in the real world

What the unusual “pipe” geology implies for planning and consistency

What milestones matter most over the next 6–12 months

What the ownership and capital structure look like, and what to watch on financing

The part most people miss: stock mechanics

E.B. Tucker closes with a point that’s easy to overlook but matters a lot: a huge chunk of U.S. investors can’t easily buy this stock today, because it’s listed on the CSE in Canada and OTC in the US. James tells us that is about to change. A NASDAQ listing is in the works.

If Ares executes on the next obvious steps—revenue + a higher-quality listing—the investor base can change, liquidity can change, and the market can re-rate the story fast.

