American Pacific Mining Corp (USGD.CN, USGDF)

Today, we’re putting the spotlight on American Pacific Mining (USGD.CN, USGDF)—a junior explorer quietly building a portfolio of high-grade copper and gold projects in some of America’s most prospective mining jurisdictions.

With a track record of high-impact deals and control of two flagship assets—Madison in Montana and Palmer in Alaska—American Pacific looks well-positioned to ride the next leg of the copper-gold market.

We recently featured American Pacific on the Experts Roundtable—our due diligence series where experienced investors like Doug Casey, Mickey Fulp, Adrian Day, and Brent Cook sit down with company CEOs to ask the tough questions. It’s a chance to hear the kind of conversation that usually happens behind closed doors.

Full disclosure: companies pay to present, but the questions are real and the feedback is unfiltered. Also, a few of us bought the stock after we saw the presentation. I think you’ll see why.

Why American Pacific Stands Out

CEO Warwick Smith, along with Eric Saderholm (ex-Newmont, now Managing Director of Exploration) and Peter Mercer (Senior VP), delivered a sharp, candid briefing. Since launching in 2018, the team has kept a steady hand through tough markets—picking up strong projects, bringing in credible backers, and building toward key catalysts with each step.

Today, American Pacific has about US$11 million in cash and a market cap around US$28 million. That’s a rarity for a junior with this much ground staked and drilling underway.

Let’s break it down.

Madison Copper-Gold Project (Montana)

This is their flagship—and for good reason.

100%-owned skarn-porphyry system near Butte (one of America’s great copper districts).

Past production included 2.7M lbs Cu @ 20–35% Cu and 7,570 oz Au @ 16.1 g/t.

New drilling campaign just started with C$3.4M budget.

Early holes showing monster grades: 61.63m @ 6.97% Cu (including 8.47m @ 40.03% Cu). 43.8m @ 1.22 g/t Au, 1.28% Cu. 7.86m @ 2.43 g/t Au, 2.08% Cu.



The porphyry target beneath the skarn is the real prize—and nobody’s drilled for it since 2017. As Warwick said: this is their shot to deliver a Hercules-style breakout—C$30M to C$450M market cap—if they hit.

Palmer VMS Project (Alaska)

This is a VMS deposit (Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide—a dense, high-grade style of copper-zinc-gold-silver mineralization) in southeast Alaska that came with a world-class partner—Japan’s Dowa Metals.

2025 Resource Update: 16.7Mt at 3.3% CuEq / 13% ZnEq.

Best copper drill holes in project history delivered: 43.8m @ 6.5% Cu (8.2% CuEq). 23.9m @ 9.0% Cu (11.15% CuEq).

Over US$116 million invested to date.

American Pacific now owns 100% of the project after acquiring Dowa’s stake in late 2023.

The team is currently negotiating to spin the project into an Alaskan-focused vehicle and take back ~US$25 million in equity. If successful, American Pacific would hold more in liquid assets than its entire market cap.

What’s Next?

Near-term catalyst: results from the Madison Phase II drill campaign, targeting porphyry mineralization and extension of high-grade zones.

Corporate upside: spinout or sale of Palmer to unlock ~US$25M in equity value.

M&A optionality: the team has shown they know how to negotiate and integrate. Expect more deals.

Bottom Line

American Pacific Mining (USGD.CN, USGDF) has a compelling setup: big targets, serious grade, and enough cash to swing the bat without diluting shareholders—with major upside if they hit.

Doug Casey and I are watching closely. And so should you.

Watch the full Experts Roundtable to see how the team responds to tough questions—and whether this copper-gold story deserves a spot on your radar.