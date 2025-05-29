Rua Gold Corp. – Doug Casey's Experts Roundtable Analysis

Did you know New Zealand now grants mining permits in 90 days? Neither did we. This is one of many things we learned during this stimulating session.

Today, we’re putting the spotlight on Rua Gold under the spotlight. (TSX.V: RUA OTC: NZAUF). We were joined by Robert Eckford, CEO, and Simon Henderson, COO, for a frank conversation about their exciting Gold (and Antimony) projects in New Zealand. Spoiler alert: Most of us liked it, but a couple panelists had reservations.

Recently, Antimony was designated a critical mineral by the NZ government. It’s one of those “rare earths” highly sought after by governments today. But, Gold is the critical mineral we’re most interested in with Rua.

For Doug Casey and I, Gold is a critical mineral. And, as it turns out, the NZ government now officially agrees - Like antimony, gold considered a critical mineral by the NZ government. As fortune would have it, Rua rich Gold gold targets just happen to produce antimony as a substantial byproduct.

This is an interesting Roundtable session that you won’t want to miss.

Full disclosure: companies like Rua Gold pay to present, but the questions are real and the feedback is unfiltered. Also, I (Matt Smith) liked the company so much that I bought some Rua Gold in the open market after yesterday’s Experts Roundtable.

Company Highlights:

Jurisdiction: New Zealand

Market Cap: CAD $45M (TSX.V: RUA OTC: NZAUF)

Share Structure: Tight with strong insider ownership (~22%)

Primary Projects: Reefton Goldfield and Glen Morgan

Current Cash Position: Approximately CAD $3 million

Key Insights from Some of our Expert Panelists:

Mickey Fulp:

Rua Gold is the best company we’ve reviewed so far. It meets his top investment criteria: tight share structure, experienced team, intriguing projects with near-term potential, and stable cash position.

Primary concern is New Zealand’s historically green politics and the risk of governmental change negatively impacting the mining sector.

Byron King:

Strongly positive impression, especially regarding the undervalued antimony potential.

Views Rua Gold as an exceptional early-stage opportunity.

Brent Cook:

Acknowledges the expertise of Simon Henderson and team.

Expresses caution due to geological complexity—high variability and nuggety gold deposits requiring dense drilling, potentially increasing capital requirements.

Suggests waiting for the next financing round.

Brien Lundin:

Sees Rua Gold as one of the best companies reviewed thus far at Experts Roundtable, highlighting the high-grade historical gold production.

Believes the market undervalues Rua Gold’s "hub-and-spoke" strategy and existing resource base.

Concerns remain around drilling complexities and capital needs.

Ed Bugos:

Positive on the team’s experience and the clarity of strategy.

Highlights concerns about cash position, upcoming financing needs, and the complexity of the deposit.

Suggests a cautious approach until further drilling or financing clarifies the story.

Doug Casey:

Impressed by Rua Gold’s disciplined approach to financing without warrants.

Optimistic about potential upside, especially given the strong current gold market and low retail interest.

Doug plans to buy shares in the open market despite usually preferring warrant structures.

Management's Summary:

CEO Robert emphasized that Rua Gold offers investors exposure to a highly prospective gold district in New Zealand, bolstered by significant historical gold production. The Reefton project alone hosts multiple past-producing mines, presenting both near-surface and depth-extension exploration targets. Management highlighted their strategic approach, emphasizing underground mining to facilitate permitting and maintain a low environmental impact.

Chief Geologist and COO. Simon Henderson provided a detailed geological context, outlining the high-grade potential of Rua Gold’s primary targets, especially Cumberland and Old Creek. Henderson underscored the innovative use of Verify AI for precise and effective target identification, significantly improving exploration efficiency.

Panel Consensus:

The experts broadly agreed Rua Gold presents a strong exploration opportunity, supported by experienced management and a well-structured share capital. The primary risks identified include geological complexity, near-term financing requirements, and potential political shifts in New Zealand. However, these concerns did not overshadow the positive outlook held by most panelists, who see significant potential upside from ongoing exploration.

