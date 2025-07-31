🔥 Golden Cross Resources: Poised to Be Victoria’s Next Big Gold Story?

Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX | OTCQB: ZCRMF) is drilling hard on its flag‑ship Reedy Creek high‑grade gold project in Victoria, Australia—just 10 km northeast (and contiguous) to Southern Cross Gold’s billion‑dollar Sunday Creek discovery (goldencrossresources.com).

Despite being underexplored, Reedy Creek has already yielded astonishing historical intercepts: 2 m at 174.4 g/t Au and 11 m at 31.4 g/t Au (Newsfile). Golden Cross is applying the same “Testing the Ladder” structural model that unleashed Southern Cross’ success, targeting stacked steep veins that deliver multiple high‑grade intercepts per hole (Newsfile).

At the Experts Roundtable, CEO Matt Roma and VP Exploration Alan Till laid out a compelling argument—but the real weight came from the panel:

Brent Cook:

“I actually like this one… the geologic setting's right. Alan seems to have a handle on what he's doing.”

Lawrence Roulston:

“It’s a great location… a fertile geological setting. They’ve got a few drill holes that show there’s definitely gold... The Verify partnership could really enhance their targeting.”

Brien Lundin:

“That historic RWD01 hole is really extraordinary… It proves the kind of result that could really move this stock.”

Jeff Clark (full disclosure, own the stock):

“I do own the stock… it’s early‑stage, it’s a spec—but I think it’s a good spec… by this time next year they might be onto something.”

Doug Casey:

“It’s not a bad story… compared to the thousand others out there saying ‘me, me, me.’”

Golden Cross is fully funded—with ~$7M cash on hand and no expected financings until mid‑2026. Two drills are turning, leveraging LiDAR‑guided mapping, satellite geochemistry, and AI assistance (via Verify) across a 3 km soil anomaly in a well-established anticline trend (goldencrossresources.com, Newsfile, LinkedIn).

Why this matters: