This one’s been quietly crushing it… and somehow wasn't on our radar

This is one of those moments where you realize a company has been doing the work—quietly, consistently, and with improving results—while most people (including us) just weren’t paying enough attention.

Then Doug says it out loud on the call: he hadn’t even heard of the company before this session.

Many of us wish we had.

Because once you actually look at what they’ve been delivering, West Point Gold needs to be on your radar.

The “okay, pay attention” catalyst: drill results

And yesterday West Point just reported new assays from the NE Tyro high-grade zone at Gold Chain (Arizona), including:

21.34m of 13.48 g/t Au from 128.0m to 149.4m (hole GC26-91 )

32.0m of 4.48 g/t Au from 152.4m to 184.4m (hole GC25-89 )

And they say this extends the high-grade zone to >300m of strike length (westpointgold.com)

Gold Chain continues to stack up great drill results producing the kind of intercepts that make serious people re-rate a project—because it speaks to grade + continuity + expansion.

3 reasons to watch this Roundtable session for yourself

1) It’s not hype — it’s execution

You’ll hear a team that actually sounds like it’s operating: clear plan, clear targets, clear timeline, no hand-waving.

2) You get the real value: experts stress-testing the story

This is what our Roundtable is for. The pitch is the setup; the Q&A is where the opportunity gets sharpened.

3) The upside isn’t just “more holes” — it’s what comes next

They’re drilling aggressively and aiming to put a maiden resource on Tyro later this year (as discussed in the session). After that, the rerating comes from proving more than one meaningful zone on a property with multiple targets.

The tone of the room: strongly positive

Most of the panel came away impressed with the positioning and the progress. The only real caution note was Mickey pointing out the obvious: after a big run, there’s always valuation risk if the market mood shifts. Still, this is the kind of company we all wish we’d bought earlier.

But the dominant takeaway was simple: this looks like a company doing things the right way at the right time.

Disclaimer: The company has paid a fee for the opportunity to sit in the ‘hot seat’ and present their story to our panel of experts; however, the opinions, analysis, and verdicts expressed by the expert panel are entirely their own, independent, and unfiltered. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in junior mining stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.