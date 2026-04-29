Star Copper: A 10-for-1 Shot in the Golden Triangle?

The Setup

When Doug Casey cuts through a pitch and puts a number on it, people listen. Here’s what he said to Star Copper CEO Darryl Jones near the end of the session:

“So if you just do as well as they did, you should be a 10-for-one shot. Is that what you’re saying?” — Doug Casey

Jones wouldn’t promise replication — no honest CEO would — but he confirmed the path is there to follow.

“They” is Doubleview Gold Corp, Star’s Golden Triangle neighbor. Same prolific mineral district. Same broad package of Triassic island-arc volcanics. Both are porphyry copper-gold systems, though they differ in style — Hat is a classic alkalic Cu-Au porphyry in the vein of Mt Milligan or Galore Creek, while Star trends more intermediate calc-alkaline with closer affinities to Red Chris. Different recipes, same neighborhood. Doubleview now carries a market cap between C$600 and C$700 million on the back of a maiden resource and a recently filed PEA showing an after-tax NPV of up to C$7.27 billion at consensus prices and up to C$14.85 billion at spot.

Star Copper’s market cap today: roughly C$60 million.

That’s the spread. That’s the opportunity.

Why the Panel Got Interested

Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU | OTCQX: STCUF | FWB: SOP) is advancing its flagship Star Project — a 6,829-hectare copper-gold porphyry property located approximately 100 km west-southwest of Dease Lake (and about 50 km northwest of Telegraph Creek) in northwestern British Columbia’s Stikine Arch. It sits in the same neighborhood as Red Chris, Galore Creek, Schaft Creek, KSM, and Brucejack — one of the most productive porphyry addresses on the planet.

Here’s what’s working in the company’s favor:

A meaningful head start. Star picked up the project through a chain of transactions beginning in 2022 with roughly 16,000+ meters of historic drilling already in the ground, completed first by Firesteel Resources and later by Prosper Gold Corp. Jeremy Hanson — Star’s senior project geologist — was project manager at Prosper Gold in 2014, so the database and institutional knowledge are intact and continuous. Notably, this is the first time the project has been 100% owned in its roughly 70-year history.

A preserved supergene cap. This is unusual for BC. Most porphyries in the region have had their high-grade oxide zones eroded away. Star’s was capped and preserved by young Level Mountain volcanics, leaving a copper-oxide zone with malachite, azurite, chalcocite, tenorite, and even native copper — roughly 300x300 meters wide, extending 80 to 120 meters deep. Hanson’s back-of-envelope estimate: around 10 million tons at 0.6–0.8% copper sitting right at surface.

A nested porphyry model with five targets. Star Main is the main event, but there are four additional lookalike targets — Star North, Star East, Star West, and Copper Creek — each showing coincident copper-gold soil anomalies and chargeability anomalies. All get tested this season. As Jones put it: “it’s an embarrassment of riches on one project.”

1% copper intercepts — at surface and at depth. The holes already drilled show 1% copper zones both near surface and at roughly 400 meters down. If this year’s drilling connects them into a high-grade core, the grade conversation changes materially.

Fully funded for the biggest work program in the project’s history. The company has roughly C$12 million in the bank, with a fully funded 2026 drill program of up to 15,000 meters planned across Star Main and all four satellite targets, plus a 3D IP survey and deep MT geophysics. Drill costs are favorable — roughly C$600–750/meter thanks to an on-site fixed-wing airstrip, track-mounted drilling, and subdued topography. No helicopter-supported mountaineering here.

Management alignment and a real track record. Roughly 20%+ insider and management ownership. CEO Darryl Jones and Chairman Brad Nichol previously built and exited Alpha Lithium for C$313 million in all-cash consideration to shareholders in December 2023 — so this team has actually walked the path from early-stage exploration to a premium sale.

A copper macro that finally makes sense. With copper prices elevated, supply-side constraints mounting, a global infrastructure buildout, and the electrification theme — this is the environment where smaller, well-positioned explorers get re-rated hard if the drill bit cooperates.

“The real pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for us is being in the right rocks, in the right region, with a deposit model that is absolutely massive.” — Darryl Jones, CEO

The Doubleview Comp

Lawrence Roulston laid it out on the call, and it’s the single most important frame for thinking about Star Copper:

Doubleview’s Hat measured and indicated resource covers hundreds of millions of tonnes of polymetallic mineralization

After-tax NPV up to C$7.27 billion at consensus prices, up to C$14.85 billion at spot

~C$600–700 million market cap

Roulston’s observation was pointed: Star Copper’s grades are actually more attractive than the average grades Doubleview is reporting at the Hat deposit. Star just needs to build the tonnage story. Jones’s internal target: get to 200+ million tons as a maiden resource — potentially doubling if the satellite targets deliver.

That’s the re-rating path. Hit a credible maiden resource. Let the market do the math.

What to Watch in 2026

The catalysts are stacked and near-term:

Early-season drilling on the satellite targets — Copper Creek delivered encouraging results in the 2025 program, and Star North, Star East, and Star West are largely untested lookalikes. Success at even one of them validates the nested porphyry model.

Deep 3D IP and MT geophysics — the first real look below the current drill coverage, which will sharpen targeting on the deeper high-grade zones.

Definition drilling at Star Main — specifically aimed at connecting the 1% copper zones at surface and at 400m depth.

Maiden resource — management is pushing for delivery by year-end.

Drill results flow — assays flowing into early 2027, which is historically where this kind of story gets re-rated.

A Couple of Honest Caveats

No pitch survives the Roundtable untouched, and a few fair points came up worth flagging:

The share structure could be better presented. Dominic Frisby and Jeff Phillips both noted that the warrant breakdown and share structure should be front and center in the corporate deck — not buried. There’s meaningful warrant overhang against roughly 52 million shares. Management acknowledged the feedback on the call and said they’d address it. That matters, because the share structure is actually a strength once you understand it — with ~20%+ insider ownership and a tight base, it’s just not being presented as one.

The bulk tonnage beneath the supergene cap still has to be proven. Brent Cook pushed on this, and fairly so. Current data suggests 0.3–0.4% copper through much of the chargeability envelope, with 1% pockets at depth. This year’s drilling is designed precisely to answer that question — but it is a question that needs answering before the re-rating really gets going.

These aren’t dealbreakers. They’re exactly the kind of things a fully funded 15,000-meter drill program is designed to resolve.

The Bottom Line

Star Copper is a small-cap explorer with the right rocks, the right region, a credible technical team, 16,000+ meters of historic drilling already in hand, a preserved supergene cap, five targets, C$12 million in the bank for the largest work program in the project’s history, management with a real exit on their résumé, and a Golden Triangle neighbor sporting a market cap ten times larger working the same deposit model.

Doug Casey’s 10-for-1 math isn’t a promise. But it is a reasonable framing of what’s on offer at ~C$60 million when the comp is at C$600–700 million.

As Jones put it in his closing:

“The setup is once-in-a-lifetime for the copper stories. And specifically this project is poised to deliver.” — Darryl Jones

Watch the drill results. Watch the 3D IP. Watch the maiden resource timeline. This is the kind of early-stage copper speculation that, if it hits, hits big.

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Disclaimer: The company has paid a fee for the opportunity to sit in the ‘hot seat’ and present their story to our panel of experts; however, the opinions, analysis, and verdicts expressed by the expert panel are entirely their own, independent, and unfiltered. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in junior mining stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.