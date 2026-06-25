A $95 Million Company Sitting On a $340 Million Mine

Sonoro Gold (TSXV: SGO | OTC: SMOFF) has spent eight years and CAD $52 million turning a 200-year-old artisanal gold camp into a permit-ready mine. The market is still valuing it as if nothing in Mexico has changed.

When the blunt question came at a recent Doug Casey Experts Roundtable, it was the one every junior resource investor actually wants answered. Why is the market valuing Sonoro Gold’s gold in the ground at roughly $50 an ounce when comparable developers trade closer to $85? CEO Ken MacLeod didn’t reach for a complicated answer. “The Mexico factor,” he said.

For six years that discount was earned. Under President López Obrador, SEMARNAT — the federal environmental agency — simply stopped approving new open-pit mines. Permits aged out. Files went unanswered. MacLeod was candid that for a long stretch there was no communication at all between his company and the regulator. So capital did what capital does with a closed door: it walked away from anything in Mexico that still needed a yes.

But the regime that built the discount is gone, and the one that replaced it is handing out the yeses. That is the part of the investment case for Sonoro Gold, and the market has not finished repricing it.

What’s actually in the ground

Cerro Caliche sits in Sonora State, three hours south of Tucson and three hours north of Hermosillo, in a mining district that supplies a quarter of the state’s economy. The deposit is oxide gold and silver — the kind you mine in an open pit and process by heap leach, trickling a cyanide solution over crushed ore to dissolve the gold. No deep shafts, no flotation circuit, no refractory metallurgy. Sonoro has drilled to 250 metres and is still in oxide, which means the cheap, simple end of the mining business runs deeper here than most projects ever get to use.

The March 2026 resource estimate puts roughly 644,000 gold-equivalent ounces in the measured and indicated categories with another 97,000 inferred, drawn from 498 holes and more than 55,000 metres of drilling. The accompanying economic study models an initial ten-year mine recovering about 459,000 ounces. The numbers that matter for a builder are modest and believable: $83 million to build it, a 1.6-to-1 strip ratio, and an all-in sustaining cost near $1,900 an ounce.

That cost is the project’s soft spot, and the roundtable’s veterans went straight at it — for an oxide heap leach with that little waste to move, several expected the operating cost lower. MacLeod’s answer was that the next round of drilling is aimed precisely at converting low-grade and waste material inside the pit shells into mineable ore, which pulls the cost down. Whether it does is a question the drill bit will settle, not the press release.

What’s not in question is the leverage. The study uses a conservative $3,500 gold price as its base, and at that level the after-tax net present value is $224 million against an $83 million build — a 50% internal rate of return and a payback under two years. Gold has pulled back from its January record and traded near $4,000 through late June. Run the company’s own sensitivity table up to the $4,200 rung and the after-tax value climbs past $340 million with the rate of return near 68%. The market capitalization, for reference, is about $95 million. The gap between a $95 million quote and a $340 million after-tax NPV is the kind of spread that exists only when a market doesn’t believe the mine will get built.

The reason to believe it gets built

Two reasons, really. The first is the team. Vice Chairman Jorge Diaz is a mining engineer with fifty years building and running mines in Mexico, including work tied to the La Colorada and Mulatos operations — two of the names that anchor Sonora’s modern gold history. VP Exploration Mel Herdrick ran exploration in Mexico for Phelps Dodge and then for Pediment Gold, where the discoveries included that same La Colorada, the mine that turned into Argonaut’s flagship when Argonaut acquired Pediment in 2011. The company’s own tally is five million ounces discovered and twelve gold and copper mines built across the group’s careers. In a sector where most juniors are run by promoters who have never poured a bar, that is not boilerplate.

The second reason is the permitting thaw, and it is no longer a hope. In November 2025, Silver Tiger Metals secured every required SEMARNAT approval to build an open-pit mine at El Tigre in Sonora — the first new open-pit permit granted in Mexico in years. Heliostar has lined up to restart pit mining at La Colorada. The Sheinbaum administration’s own Ministry of Economy says it inherited 176 stalled mining files and has cleared more than a hundred of them, targeting full normalization by mid-2026. Sonora alone is tracking 83 active projects, and Cerro Caliche is named on that list.

The catch — and it is a real one — is that the new Mexico is not the old free-for-all. Sheinbaum has said plainly that no new concessions will be granted and that open-pit mining will be approved case by case, against environmental standards borrowed from Canada and the United States. MacLeod doesn’t fight this; he frames it as the price of admission. “We can, we’re gonna meet those environmental regulations,” he told the panel, and noted that for the first time in years the regulator is actually writing back, asking the questions a self-respecting environmental agency anywhere would ask. A regulator that engages is a regulator moving toward yes. He expects the project’s environmental approval in months, not years.

The land grab nobody priced in

The piece of this story that hasn’t reached the share price is what Sonoro did with its land position over the past year. It started 2025 with the original 1,350-hectare Cerro Caliche concessions. It now controls more than 9,000 hectares of contiguous, mineralized ground — a roughly sevenfold expansion built through a surface-rights deal over the entire 5,007-hectare Cerro Prieto Ranch, the acquisition of the higher-grade Batomote and Diana ground to the north, and a letter of intent over neighbor Emilio Acuña’s concessions to the east, a block the company calls Acuñalandia and believes carries grades above what it already has.

There’s a quieter bit of leverage buried in the ranch deal. The lease covers the neighboring Cerro Prieto mine’s own footprint, and in September 2028 Sonoro becomes the landlord. Any operator inside that ranch will have to secure surface rights from Sonoro to keep mining. That is the sort of structural advantage that doesn’t show up in a resource estimate and doesn’t get talked about until it does.

To test all this new ground, the company has launched a two-phase, 50,000-metre drill program — funded, at roughly $100 a metre all in, out of the CAD $27.5 million raised in the last three months. Drilling at that scale on this much under-explored, mineralized strike is, in the words of one panel veteran, very likely to push the project toward a million ounces. And a million ounces is the threshold where the institutions that don’t yet own this stock start having to look.

What has to go right, and what’s already gone right

A credible bull case names its own risks. This one has three. The warrant overhang is the loudest: roughly 194 million warrants sit against 431 million shares, and until they’re exercised or expire they cap the stock the way an overhang always does — MacLeod admitted that prodding holders to exercise is a daily chore. The Mexico jurisdiction risk is the second, and the permitting thaw, while real, is being delivered by an administration that critics on the panel were quick to label anywhere from socialist to worse. The third is the most honest: the panel did not reach consensus. Its most cautious geologist warned that building a small mine usually means years spent fixing the small mine, and that the exploration upside, for now, is a scatter of narrow veins across a hillside rather than a proven motherlode.

But notice what the skeptics conceded. Even the most reluctant agreed the 50,000-metre program is likely to add ounces, and that at twenty cents the stock is not richly priced for what could come out of it. The disagreement wasn’t whether news is coming — it’s whether you want to own a Mexican developer in a soft market while you wait for it. That is a market-timing question, not a fatal flaw in the asset.

Doug Casey, who has backed Sonoro through at least three of its financings, asked MacLeod the question that cuts through all of it: what keeps you up at night? MacLeod’s answer was that the thing that used to — outlasting an interminable permitting delay, funded by insiders lending the company money with no security just to keep the property payments current — is the thing he no longer worries about. The regulator is talking. The drills are turning. The treasury is funded.

The market is still pricing Cerro Caliche for the Mexico that froze it out. The company is being built for the Mexico that’s letting mines open again. Closing that gap doesn’t require a discovery or a gold-price miracle. It requires a permit the government has already started granting to companies down the road, and a drill program that’s already paid for and already turning. When both land — and they are scheduled to land in the same window — the $50-an-ounce discount has no reason left to exist.

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Disclaimer: The company has paid a fee for the opportunity to sit in the ‘hot seat’ and present their story to our panel of experts; however, the opinions, analysis, and verdicts expressed by the expert panel are entirely their own, independent, and unfiltered. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in junior mining stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.