Doug Casey Thinks Midnight Sun Could Be a 10-Bagger.

A lot of junior mining companies tell a story.

Midnight Sun is starting to show one.

That was my main takeaway from this latest Experts Roundtable. Adrian O’Brien wasn’t just talking about a target anymore. He was talking about a discovery. And not some vague, hand-wavy concept either. He laid out a picture of a copper system at Dumbwa that already appears to have real scale, in one of the best copper districts in the world, with the kind of setup that can actually matter if the company keeps delivering.

That’s why the reaction from the panel was so telling.

Doug Casey didn’t mince words. After hearing the presentation, he said:

“It seems to me there’s gonna wind up to be a couple billion tons here and there, and it’ll wind up at a half a percent... I’m looking at $10 a share and I’m speaking as somebody who’s enthusiastic as a shareholder, but, uh, I see this as a 10 bagger from here.”

That’s a big statement. Doug is not saying the stock is merely interesting. He’s saying that, in his view as a shareholder, this thing could be a 10-bagger from here.

Brien Lundin was also very positive, but in a slightly different way. What stood out to me was that he liked the opportunity at the current price. He said:

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I agree with Doug. I think it’s a multi-bagger from here. I don’t know if I’d say 10 bagger, but I wouldn’t be surprised by that either… So yeah, I really like it.”

That matters. It’s one thing to say a company has potential. It’s another to say the market may be giving investors a gift right now.

And Byron King sounded genuinely impressed too. He said:

“Yes. Hey, this was a really strong presentation. I enjoyed it greatly. I love your geology, I love your photographs, the mineralogy that you got there... you guys have made terrific progress and I’m totally impressed and I’m gonna probably buy some shares.”

Again, that’s not polite applause. That’s Byron saying he liked the geology, liked the progress, and came away wanting to own stock.

That kind of reaction doesn’t happen for no reason.

What Midnight Sun seems to have now is a discovery story that’s beginning to feel real. Dumbwa is in Zambia’s domes region, surrounded by major copper deposits and major mining companies. The mineralization appears to be near surface. There’s infrastructure. There are other companies nearby. This is not some remote science project in a terrible jurisdiction where even success can still leave you stranded. If the discovery keeps growing, it’s not hard to imagine why larger players would care.

And that’s really the core of the bull case.

Midnight Sun is not trying to build excitement around some tiny speculative target. The company is talking about a system that could potentially be very large. Adrian made the case that Dumbwa may be the beginning of a serious copper discovery in a district where billion-tonne deposits are not unusual. That gets people’s attention.

It also helps that the company seems to be approaching this in a more disciplined way than a lot of juniors do. Adrian emphasized that they aren’t just poking a few holes around to create headlines. They’re trying to build a data set that can stand up to scrutiny. If this eventually becomes an M&A story, that matters.

Then there’s Kazhiba, which gives the story another angle. Management’s argument is basically that Kazhiba has value, but Dumbwa is the prize. If they can monetize Kazhiba and use that to keep advancing Dumbwa without further dilution, that’s a smart path. It gives shareholders a way to stay exposed to the bigger story without constantly getting watered down.

There were other encouraging signs from the panel too. Lawrence Roulston called it a great presentation and an exciting project. Dominic Frisby said he was impressed with the team and how they came across. Brien made clear he’s bullish on copper more broadly, which obviously helps a story like this. The overall tone at the end of the call was not one of polite interest. It was more like people trying to figure out just how big this could get if the company keeps hitting.

That’s why Midnight Sun stands out.

This is still a junior mining story, so let’s not pretend there’s no risk. There is. They still have to prove size. They still have to keep delivering results. They still have to execute.

But after this Roundtable, it’s easier to see why people are getting interested.

Doug sees a 10-bagger.

Brien sees a multi-bagger and thinks the current price is a great opportunity.

Byron says he’s probably going to buy shares.

That’s not nothing.

Midnight Sun looks like it may be onto something big.

If your company would like the opportunity to be featured in a Doug Casey’s Experts Roundtable session, click here to speak with a member of our team.

Disclaimer: The company has paid a fee for the opportunity to sit in the ‘hot seat’ and present their story to our panel of experts; however, the opinions, analysis, and verdicts expressed by the expert panel are entirely their own, independent, and unfiltered. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investing in junior mining stocks is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Please conduct your own due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.