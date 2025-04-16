If you’re serious about speculating in the resource sector, then you already know the biggest gains go to those who get in before the crowd. That means access—to ideas, to information, and to the people behind these companies.

That’s exactly why I co-founded Experts Roundtable with Doug Casey.

This isn’t some slick, overproduced PR stunt. It’s not a glorified Zoom call where execs read off a script and hope for some retail FOMO. This is real due diligence, in public. CEOs come on, present their pitch, and then get grilled by a roundtable of seasoned newsletter writers, analysts, and speculators—people like Doug Casey, Brien Lundin, Brent Cook, Lobo Tigre, Mickey Fulp, Nick Giambruno, Jeff Clark, Jay Martin, Byron King, Lawrence Roulston, and more.

We’re not there to cheerlead. We’re there to ask the questions you’d ask if you were writing a million-dollar check. What’s the cap table look like? Who’s really running the show? Is there an actual path to production, or is it all just PowerPoint dreams?

And here’s the kicker: you can watch it all unfold, live or on replay, for free.

You get to see companies at their rawest. No filter, no fluff. You get insight into how the best investors think. And you might even discover the next ten-bagger before the herd shows up.

This is where serious money meets serious scrutiny. If you're sick of being the last to know—tune in.

See you at the table.

—Matt